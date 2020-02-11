NEWPORT County AFC have condemned a home supporter who pleaded guilty to “chanting racist abuse”.

Mathew Richard Wreford, 40, was given a court imposed four-year football banning order this week.

Wreford, of Tydu View, Rogerstone, Newport, admitted to a racially aggravated public order offence committed on November 20, 2019.

That was the day County knocked Grimsby Town out of The Emirates FA Cup after their 2-0 First Round replay victory over the Mariners at Rodney Parade.

He has now been given a lifetime ban from Newport County AFC and Rodney Parade Stadium.

A spokesman for Newport County AFC and Rodney Parade Stadium said: "Newport County AFC welcomes the court’s decision to impose a four-year football banning order on a person present in the home section, following an incident at our fixture at Rodney Parade earlier this season.

"In addition to the court-imposed football banning order, this person will also receive a lifetime ban from Newport County AFC and Rodney Parade Stadium.

"Discrimination has no place in any area of society and these actions have absolutely no place at our football club or among our fan base, either. Anyone who behaves in this manner, whether it be at the stadium, or online will receive a similar consequence.

"NCAFC work tirelessly to create an inclusive, welcoming environment for all and we would like to remind all supporters of our current policies and advise everyone to always behave in a respectable manner."

Wreford was also fined £240 by city magistrates and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

The football banning order imposed by the court states that he must not to enter within 2,500 metres of any regulated football match in the UK during the period of five hours before kick-off until five hours after the final whistle on any day on which the game match is being played.

It also sets out: “For the avoidance of doubt, this includes Newport County Football Club and any ground in which any regulated football match is to take place in the Newport area.

“Not to enter any town or city in the UK where Newport County Football Club or the Wales team are playing a regulated match at any away ground for the duration of the day/evening upon which the match is being played.”

Prosecutors can apply for a football banning order whenever a person is convicted of a relevant football-related offence.

According to the Sentencing Council for England and Wales: “The court must make a football banning order where an offender has been convicted of a relevant offence and it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe that making a banning order would help to prevent violence or disorder.”