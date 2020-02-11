A POPULAR brand of vegetarian food is urgently recalling some of their products that expire tomorrow despite having 2022 use by dates.

THIS UK is recalling retail packs of THIS Isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Sea-Salt & Black Pepper Pieces, THIS Isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Tikka Pieces, and THIS Isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Goujons with breadcrumbs due to incorrect date labelling.

The products have been labelled with a ‘Use by’ date of 12 February 2022 instead of a ‘Use by’ date of 12 February 2020.

Affected products:

THIS isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Sea-Salt & Black per Pepper Pieces

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: 0022

Use by: 12 February 2022 – instead of 12 February 2020

THIS Isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Tikka Pieces

Pack size: 140g

Batch code: 022

Use by 12 February 2022 – instead of February 2020

THIS Isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Goujons with breadcrumbs

Pack size: 230g

Batch code: 0022

Use by: 12 February 2022 – instead of 12 February 2020

What you should do

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Please note, if you have purchased and consumed this product prior to 12/02/2020, there is no cause for concern or need for further action.