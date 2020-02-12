MEMBERS of a second teachers' union will get involved today in a dispute over management restructuring that has brought staff from Newport secondary schools out on strike.

National Education Union (NEU) members at Caerleon Comprehensive School will take part in what the union is calling a joint day of action with NASUWT members from this school and Llanwern High.

Together they are seeking a change of direction by Newport City Council on the latter's proposed changes at the schools.

Members of both unions plan to deliver a letter on the issue to Councillor Gail Giles, cabinet member for education, and the council's interim chief executive Sheila Davies, this morning.

Today, NASUWT staff at Llanwern High School are on the second of three days of strikes this week, while

Caerleon Comprehensive are on the second of two days of strikes this week.

The NEU says Caerleon Comprehensive has suffered from historic and prolific underfunding, with staff subjected to restructuring and redundancy procedures on a regular basis for a number of years. Members fear the proposed restructuring will reducing staffing levels.

"Our members are rightly worried about these proposals. We don't believe now is the time to be restructuring based on plans for the new curriculum," said David Evans, NEU Wales Secretary. The union formed in 2017 from an amalgamation of the Association of Teachers and Lecturers and National Union of Teachers.

"The education minister (Kirsty Williams AM) has told the schools not to rush planning for this. We have until 2022 to get this right.

"It is disappointing that the plans also see support being withdrawn from children with special needs, for discrete classes. The planned increase of class sizes is not acceptable.

"We recognise the council is under financial pressure, but withdrawing support for the most vulnerable should not be the answer here. We'll be delivering the letter today, and hope that negotiations can come to a better solution for all."

The NASUWT fears that the proposed restructuring of middle management at Caerleon Comprehensive 'great damage to the academic leadership', and may involve staff demotions and potential job losses, although the council has said previously that no compulsory redundancies are pending at the school.

Of the situation at Llanwern High, NASUWT acting general secretary Chris Keates has said the strike action is "about safeguarding the provision of high-quality education at the school, delivered by experienced and skilled teaching staff."

Newport City Council has expressed disappointment over the strike action, and a spokeswoman said: "All public services across Wales have been affected by austerity.

"NASUWT has informed us that the reason for their strike action is based upon staff restructuring, redundancy and potential job loss, however the council will try to mitigate this by seeking redeployment opportunities."