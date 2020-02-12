THE M48 Severn Bridge has been re-opened in both directions following Monday's lorry crash.

One lane of the eastbound carriageway is closed due to the damage caused by the lorry overturning, Highways England said.

The pedestrian footpath on the eastbound side is also closed.

All lanes on the westbound carriageway are open.

Monday's crash happened amid a "sudden spike in winds", Highways England said at the time.

The M48 bridge had been closed on Sunday and much of Monday due to Storm Ciara, but was re-opened to all vehicles just a few hours before the lorry toppled.

On Tuesday night, recovery crews worked to right the lorry and remove it from the bridge.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital following the crash.