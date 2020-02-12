A MAN is due to appear in court next month after being charged with an alleged sexual attack on a teenage girl while on a train travelling between Newport and Cardiff.

British Transport Police said a 32-year-old man from the Grangetown area of Cardiff is due to appear before the capital city’s magistrates’ court next month.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

The alleged offence happened on Monday, December 2, 2019, between the Newport’s Pye Corner and Cardiff Central stations.