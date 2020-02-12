POLICE are investigating the possible theft of 140 lambs from farmland in Monmouthshire on Monday evening.

The lambs went missing, or were stolen, from Rogiet Moors, near Caldicot.

Three men were seen in the area at the time, with blue lorry and a 4x4, Gwent Police said.

The young sheep – Texel rams – each have a faded green dot on their rears, and have ear tag numbers 723298.

Stock picture of Texel rams, the same breed as the 140 lambs reported missing in Monmouthshire.

Anyone with information or CCTV, or anyone who saw anything suspicious, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log number 378 of 11/2/2020.