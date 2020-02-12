A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

CLARE WHITE, aged 31, of Greenhill Road, Cwmbran, was banned from the roads for 20 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink-driving limit and driving without insurance.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

KEVIN ANDREW JAMES, aged 55, of Overton, Grove Place, Grove Park, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Newport and resisting a constable.

He ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

ALAN PATRICK LAWLOR, aged 44, of Somerset Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for three years after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was also fined £187 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JORDAN NEWTON, aged 29, of Park Crescent, Newport, was fined £160 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DAWN MAUREEN REYNOLDS, aged 50, of Mill Race, Abercarn, was banned from the roads for 17 months after she admitted drink-driving.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

KARLIE LOUISE TUNLEY, aged 31, of Evans Street, Newport, was banned from the roads for three years after she pleaded guilty to being unfit to drive through drink.

She also admitted public disorder and assaulting a police officer for which she was also made the subject of a 12-month community order to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Tunley was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

PAUL JAMES WILKINS, aged 48, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted producing cannabis.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

ETHAN SAMUEL, aged 24, of Gilwern Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from the roads for 17 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

MARTIN RIDLEY, aged 42, of Marshfield Road, Castleton, was banned from the roads for 14 months after he admitted drink-driving on the M4 in Newport.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ALI RYZWAN, aged 30, of Southville Road, Southville, Bristol, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving on the M4 in Newport with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.