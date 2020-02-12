IT TAKES two to Tango and this lurcher is looking for his new home ahead of St Valentine's Day.

The RSPCA Newport Animal Centre has been trying to find a new home for three-year-old lurcher crossbreed Tango for some time now.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the centre's staff are hoping that someone can open their hearts around the day of love and give Tango a new chance at happiness.

Tango is hoping Valentine's Day will bring him lots of love - by finding a new home

Centre manager Kate Hiscock said: “Tango has been in our care for six months now, and he is finding kennel life very stressful.

“Sadly two homes have already fallen through for this lad, as he does need some training in how to feel safe around new people, and how to cope when on his own.

“He will need a quieter home with few visitors that can be introduced slowly with positive reinforcement. We really hope love is in the air for Tango and it will be third time lucky.

“He is just so loving,” she said. “He is certainly a friendly, happy chappy. He loves playing with his toys and very much enjoys running around in our paddock area.

“He can be shy – but once he gets to know you Tango has such a loving nature and he really would be an excellent member of the family.”

The centre said Tango is better suited to being the only pet in his new home, so that time can be dedicated to helping him adjust and be trained.

He is okay to be homed with older children who can give him love and cuddles.

If you think Tango is the right one for you, send an email to newport@rspca.org.uk and request a perfect match form, or call the centre on 0300 123 0744.

Tango there are lots of other rescue animals looking for a loving home at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre. All the animals currently available can be found on the website Find A Pet or you can drop by the centre – just off M4 Junction 24.