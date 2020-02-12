A MAN is set to face trial after he pleaded not guilty to a rape allegation.

Luke Jeffries, aged 25, of Watch House Parade, Newport, denied the charge during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place in November 2018.

MORE NEWS

The defendant was represented by his barrister Lowri Wynn Morgan and the prosecution by John Ryan.

Jeffries’ trial is due to start on July 27 at Newport Crown Court and expected to last four days.

He was granted bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.