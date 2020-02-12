THERE are just two and a half weeks remaining for bus pass holders to apply to the Welsh Government for a new-style travel card.

From March 1, the old-style green bus passes will no longer be valid, nor accepted, for travel. Anyone holding a green bus pass must apply for the new-style card by February 29.

For details on how to apply for your new Transport for Wales (TfW) travel card, see the bottom of the article.

“If anyone is aware of a neighbour, family member or friend who has a bus pass, we’re asking if they can please help by making sure they’ve applied for their replacement pass as soon as possible," TfW boss James Price said. “We’ve received close to 600,000 bus pass applications over the past five months, with the hard work still taking place as applications continue to be processed every day to make sure we send out people’s new cards as quickly as possible.

“While it’s very positive to see that the majority of regular bus pass passengers have received their new cards, it’s essential that we remind everyone who has a yet to apply to do so as soon as possible to ensure they’re able to continue to enjoy the benefits of their bus pass after 29 February."

The new-style TfW travel cards have been designed for use on multiple modes of transport.

Anyone who is eligible for free travel can apply for a new travel card.

­— How to apply/renew

The fastest way to apply is online via the website www.tfw.wales/travelcards

Support with online applications is available from local councils, or alternatively applicants can ask someone they trust to help them.

Paper applications are also available, but TfW stresses that this method takes a lot longer to process.

Anyone with questions of concerns should contact TfW by calling 0300 303 4240 or emailing travelcards@tfw.wales