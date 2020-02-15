THIS month, these six criminals were handed custodial sentences for a range of offences, from domestic abuse to dangerous driving.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Mark Hillman

Mark Hillman, aged 32, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 21 months for 14 offences that included threatening to blow up his ex-girlfriend’s house to him running past a school armed with a flick-knife.

He would kick and slap his then partner and once tried to strangle her, Newport Crown Court heard.

Hillman, who was sporting a Mohican haircut, wept as he was led away to the cells.

Daniel Cross

Dangerous driver Daniel Cross risked the lives of pubgoers and pursuing police officers during a high-speed chase.

The 25-year-old, from Pontypool, raced at more than twice the legal limit and on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit only came to and end when he crashed into a hedge.

Cross was jailed for 14 months at Newport Crown Court.

James Smith

Convicted drug dealer James Smith was banned from driving when he was caught at the wheel of a BMW as he was travelling through Newport.

Instead of pulling over, the 27-year-old led police on a chase through the city’s streets and managed to evade officers.

Smith, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, had recently been released from jail after serving three years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He is now serving an eight-month jail sentence.

Nikki Edmunds

Nikki Edmunds was armed with a meat cleaver as he attacked his terrified victim before using the weapon to try and rob a homeowner who turned out to be a relative.

The 32-year-old, from Pontllanfraith, was jailed for nearly five years after his “bizarre” crime spree.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told him: “When you attacked your victim with the meat cleaver and metal bar, he thought, not surprisingly, that he was going to die.”

Kerry Jones

Kerry Jones was her boyfriend Nikki Edmunds’ partner in crime during some of his rampage in Pontllanfraith and Newport.

The 27-year-old, of Church Street, Rhymney, admitted a public order offence, breaching a community order for aggravated vehicle taking and allowing herself to be carried in a car.

She was jailed for six months.

Carl Hodge

Carl Hodge stole tips from cafe waiting staff, pinched a wallet containing sentimental family photographs, took a laptop from a student and broke into solicitors’ offices.

Judge Paul Thomas QC blasted him: “You just steal whatever you can get your hands on – and you don’t care a damn about the people you steal from.”

Hodge, 37, of Palmyra Place, Newport, who has committed more than 150 offences, including more than 30 burglaries, was jailed for two years at Cardiff Crown Court.