UPDATE 4.20PM: The road has now reopened following the earlier crash.

__________________________________________________

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash which closed a Monmouthshire road.

Star Road, near Penperlleni, has been closed in both directions between School Lane and Chain Bridge Road following the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger were taken to Nevill Hall Hospital, but police said this was a "precautionary measure."

Emergency services are in attendance, and diversions are in place.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At 12.46pm today, we received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Star Road, Penperlleni involving an Audi and a Ford Focus.

"The female driver of the Audi, and the male driver and female passenger travelling in the Focus, were all conveyed to Nevill Hall Hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Recovery of vehicles currently in progress."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said a paramedic in a rapid response car and two ambulances attended the crash and transported the patients to Nevill Hall Hospital.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from New Inn, Malpas and Usk were called to help three people from the vehicles.