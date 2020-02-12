PUPILS from a Newport primary school worked with an international poet to put together a spoken word event based on their visit to the historic Tredegar House.

Children at Tredegar Park Primary in Duffryn worked with the internationally acclaimed poet and spoken work artist Rufus Mufasa to create their own poems inspired by the Newport landmark.

The children went on a tour of the building with Mr Mufasa, during which they created their own poems and spoken word performances in response to what they had experienced – and later they would go on to perform them.

(L-R: Samuel, Liam and Alex)

Nicola Williams, Year 5 teacher at Tredegar Park Primary, said: “The amazing spoken word project has inspired our learners to fire their imagination and express themselves, while developing critical creative writing tools.

(L-R: Belle, Keileigh-Ann and Sophia)

“Rufus Mufasa really enthused the pupils from the offset with her passion for literacy and her innovative approach to the creative writing process”.

The event was part of an Arts and Education Network: South East Wales course on rap, beatboxing, and spoken word. It was supported by Newport Fusion.