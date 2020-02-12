A BURGLAR has admitted committing two break-ins in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

David Hewings, 37, also pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud.

His co-defendant, Jason Sultana, 38, admitted handling stolen goods and allowing himself to be carried in a Vauxhall Astra car.

The burglaries Hewings carried out took place last October in Afon Mead and Daffodil Lane.

Hewings, of Dickens Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, and Sultana, of City Road, Cardiff, are due to be sentenced on Friday, February 14.

The prosecutor in the case at Cardiff Crown Court was Nigel Fryer.

Hewings was represented by Timothy Evans and Sultana by Heath Edwards.

Judge Lucy Crowther remanded both defendants in custody.