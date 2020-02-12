PEOPLE living in an area of Newport have been urged to keep their property locked following allegations of several attempted thefts.

Residents in the Gaer have reported a number of break-ins of sheds and cars over the past few days.

One man, who asked not to be named, said that his car's interior had been "turned over" during storm Ciara.

“Through my own absent-mindedness, as I was looking for my bins that had been blown about in the storm, I left my car unlocked on the drive," he said. “In the night, someone turned over the whole of the inside of the car, glove box, doors etc.”

This happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday, he said. When the residents told his neighbours what had happened, they told him someone had done the same thing to their car.

“Another neighbour also came back and said that someone else in the street had both of his sheds ransacked, but I don’t know if anything was stolen,” the resident said.

In light of the series of alleged incident, he now wants encourage others in the area to make sure they lock their vehicles and doors.

“My incident was reported to the police but I’m not sure about the others," he said. "However, a lot of neighbours have said that they know of people who are living in other streets in the Gaer that have had something similar happen to them across the past two weeks.

“I was lucky as I don’t keep valuables in my car, but others may not be so lucky. But despite this, it has had an impact on my young child, and we have now installed cameras.”

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “It was reported that an insecure vehicle was entered sometime overnight on February 10/11 in Gaer Park Avenue, Newport.

“A search was made of the vehicle, but nothing was stolen.

“Officers have undertaken enquiries, anyone with information relating to this is asked to call 101 quoting 2000051453.”