UPDATE 6.12PM: Caerleon Road has reopened after the earlier crash.
All bus services have returned to normal.
*Customer notice* Caerleon road has reopened our 26A/26C, 27/28 and 29b services will now run their normal route thank you— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) February 12, 2020
A BUSY Newport road has been closed after an accident, causing heavy delays.
The AA is reporting that Caerleon Road has been partially blocked near Bank Street.
The crash is affecting Newport Bus' 26A/26C and 27/28, 29B services, which will be diverted via Maples road and up the bypass in both directions until further notice.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.
*Customer Notice * Cearleon road has been closed due to a RTC near bank street our 26A/26C and 27/28, 29B services will be diverted via Malpas road and up the bypass inbound and outbound until further notice.— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) February 12, 2020