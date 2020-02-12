UPDATE 6.12PM: Caerleon Road has reopened after the earlier crash.

All bus services have returned to normal.

*Customer notice* Caerleon road has reopened our 26A/26C, 27/28 and 29b services will now run their normal route thank you — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) February 12, 2020

________________________________________________

A BUSY Newport road has been closed after an accident, causing heavy delays.

The AA is reporting that Caerleon Road has been partially blocked near Bank Street.

The crash is affecting Newport Bus' 26A/26C and 27/28, 29B services, which will be diverted via Maples road and up the bypass in both directions until further notice.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.