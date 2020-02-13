A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to allegedly producing drugs at a £140,000 cannabis factory.

Karwan Kareem, aged 28, of no fixed abode, Newport, appeared before a judge at the city’s crown court.

He denied producing cannabis at a building on Newport’s Corporation Road on January 14.

MORE NEWS

Kareem, who was represented by Harry Baker, is due to stand trial on May 6.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Williams.

The prosecutor in the case was Gareth James.