AN ADMINISTRATOR has been appointed to Newport-based Roberts and Co Estate Agents Ltd.

Christopher Brooksbank, of business recovery firm O'Haras, told the South Wales Argus he had been appointed as an administrator on Monday afternoon.

"At present, we are actively looking for a purchaser for all the shops," Mr Brooksbank said. "All shops are open, all staff are in employment, and there have been no redundancies."

Roberts and Co Estate Agents has branches throughout Gwent – including in Newport, Caerphilly, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale, Caerleon and Risca.

Staff at the firm have contacted the Argus saying they fear they are to lose their jobs.

But Mr Brooksbank said it was "business as usual" at the branches.

"We're looking to get [the business] sold as going concerns," he said. "Anybody interested should contact me as soon as possible."

Roberts and Co Estate Agents was the subject of a winding-up petition, filed by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), at the Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday morning.

That petition was ordered suspended by a judge, who noted that an administrator had been appointed for the estate agency.

Mr Brooksbank can be contacted via email at info@oharas.co