WITH Valentine's Day fast approaching, have you booked your restaurant yet?
It's hard to miss the annual celebration of love, and if you're indecisive about where to eat, here is our guide to just some of the Newport restaurants you could try.
Monusk Tapas and Wine Bar
(Taken from @monusktapas on Instagram)
Located on Millennium Walk, a Welsh tapas bar serving small plates inspired by the Newport Medieval Ship’s Iberian trade routes. Vegan friendly.
Website: http://monusk.com/
No 2 Augustan
An authentic Italian hotel and restaurant in the town of Caerleon.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/no2augustan/
Vanilla Spice
(Vanilla Spice. (From Facebook @vanillaspice2013)
An Indian fine dining restaurant serving modern dishes located on Lyne Road.
Website: http://www.vanillaspiceonline.co.uk/
The Ridgeway Bistro Bar
Modern gastropub with on-site parking and a menu of updated classics making use of local produce.
Website: http://attheridgeway.com/
Junction 28
Stylish restaurant in a former railway station with a Modern British menu, plus Welsh cheeses.
Website: https://junction28.com/
Gem 42
This fine dining restaurant was the winner of the 2019 Restaurant Awards (Welsh Edition), and is located on Bridge Street.
Website: https://www.gem42.co.uk/
The Pod
Located in the heart of Newport city centre, The Pod offers something a little different.
Website: https://thepodnewport.com/
Red Fort
Be it a romantic meal, a family celebration, or a business meeting, The Red Fort offers a warm welcome to all who visit. They also offer an a la carte menu designed by their award winning chef. Located on Cross Street in Caerleon.
Website: https://www.redfortcaerleon.com/