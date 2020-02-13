A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

RHYS CHRISTOPHER ABDI, aged 35, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing three pairs of jeans worth £255 from Debenhams and steaks worth £32.75 from Sainsbury's.

He has to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

KATIE JANE EVANS, aged 32, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after she admitted the theft of handbags from TK Maxx in the city and Cwmbran on seven different occasions.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing £415 worth of food from Sainsbury’s on Boxing Day.

Evans will have to pay compensation of £1,214.90.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN HENDERSON, aged 60, of Caerau Road, Newport, was fined £300 after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods at Electrobit of laptops, mobile phones and tablets worth £6,500 belonging to MouseTech.

He also has to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

IAN ARTHUR SALE, aged 55, of Blenheim Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He also has to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay £300 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JOSH GRIFFITHS, aged 23, of Glanffrwd Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving by having cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

GARETH JAMES PLAYER, aged 61, of Cwrt Bracty, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was fined £240 after he admitted common assault and criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay £140 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JONATHAN LEE ADLER, aged 40, of Buxton Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was fined £300 after he admitted producing 12 cannabis plants.

He also has to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

JACK BARNES, aged 25, of Crouch Close, Newport, was fined £321 after he admitted criminal damage by spitting in the cage of a police van in the city, being drunk and disorderly and the possession of cannabis.

He also has to pay £50 in compensation and £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LLOYD HALLIDAY, aged 30, of Williams Place, Upper Boat, Pontypridd, was banned from the roads for two years after he admitted being nearly three times the drink-drive limit at Friars Walk car park in Newport.

He was also fined £334 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge.

SHAYDE JASKOLA, aged 24, of Salway Avenue, Britannia, Pengam, Blackwood, was banned from the roads for 13 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without insurance.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.