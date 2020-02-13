A YOUNG boy's life has been turned upside down by a freak accident that left him seriously unwell – but now a local rugby club is stepping in to help fund the treatment needed.

Sion Kerby, 12, from Penpedairheol in the Rhymney Valley was injured during a rugby match in school. Since then, he has suffered from seizures and painful neurological disorder, while his family has tried to get him the treatment he needs.

“He hurt his collarbone during a match in October after having his hand tugged," Sion's mother Mechelle said. “A day or two later, the pain started to spread to his elbow and wrist and three days after the accident, he had a lump under his scapula which went into spasm every time it was touched.

"I thought he may have just hurt those as well as his collarbone but then it just got worse.”

After several hospital visits, Sion was eventually diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

The cause of FND is currently unknown but it is thought to be either by physical or emotional trauma and stress which leads to the brain failing to send and receive messages correctly – leading to a variety of movement and sensory problems. The symptoms are varied and can mimic other neurological disorders including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

Mrs Kerby said there she was frustrated by a lack of awareness around Sion's condition.

Sion has been left unable to do even the simplest things, like picking up a pen, and has not been to school since before Christmas.

“I just want my child fixed," his mother said. "“Sion has been registered as more able and talented. He goes to chapel and air cadets and plays the piano, but he can’t do any of that now."

But this is where Ynysddu RFC have stepped in. The rugby club has organised a race night, a raffle, and a fundraising night and auction with Welsh rugby team memorabilia – with all proceeds going towards Sion's treatment.

Mrs Kerby said: “The club, family, and friends have been absolutely amazing, and the chiropractor in Bargoed has been incredible.”

As well as the rugby club's fundraising efforts, a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Sion's rehabilitation treatment.