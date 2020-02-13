SUPERMARKET giant Lidl is recalling several baby food products due to the "possible presence of mould".

An urgent recall has been issued and anyone who has bought the product is advised to return it immediately.

The Food Standards Agency has warned that "the possible presence of mould makes the products unsafe to eat".

MORE PRODUCT RECALLS:

The affected products:

Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit Pouches, Stage 1

Pack size 120g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit Pouches, Stage 1

Pack size 120g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit Pouches, Stage 1

Pack size 120g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit & Veg Pouches, Stage 1

Pack size 120g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit & Veg Pouches, Stage 1

Pack size 120g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit & Veg Pouches, Stage 1

Pack size 120g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Apple Pouches, Stage 1

Pack size 5 packs (5 x 90g)

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Breakfast Pouches, Stage 2

Pack size 100g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Breakfast Pouches, Stage 2

Pack size 100g

Batch code All

Best before All

Lupilu Organic Baby Breakfast Pouches, Stage 2

Pack size 100g

Batch code All

Best before All

What you should do

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it.

Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.