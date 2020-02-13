SUPERMARKET giant Lidl is recalling several baby food products due to the "possible presence of mould".
An urgent recall has been issued and anyone who has bought the product is advised to return it immediately.
The Food Standards Agency has warned that "the possible presence of mould makes the products unsafe to eat".
The affected products:
Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit Pouches, Stage 1
Pack size 120g
Batch code All
Best before All
Lupilu Organic Baby Fruit & Veg Pouches, Stage 1
Pack size 120g
Batch code All
Best before All
Lupilu Organic Baby Apple Pouches, Stage 1
Pack size 5 packs (5 x 90g)
Batch code All
Best before All
Lupilu Organic Baby Breakfast Pouches, Stage 2
Pack size 100g
Batch code All
Best before All
What you should do
If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it.
Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.