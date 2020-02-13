THIS is the dramatic footage of the moment a lorry overturns on the old Severn Bridge in high winds.

On February 10 at around 12pm, a lorry overturned and crashed into the bridge’s side-railings as the last of Storm Ciara swept through the UK.

CCTV footage shows the shocking moment the lorry is blown over by a sharp gust of wind.

Pictures from Highways England showed how the driver was just metres from disaster.

Luckily, they escaped with minor head injuries.

(The lorry was just metres from disaster. Picture: Highways England)

The M48 bridge was closed for most of the day, with the westbound only opening in the early evening.

However, the eastbound carriageway – the side of the bridge where the lorry crashed – remained shut into the next day, only opening in the early hours of February 12.

The operation to recover the toppled lorry began on February 11, around 8pm and took several hours.

(Workers are able to right the lorry onto its haunches. Picture: Highways England)

As wind speeds dropped to a safe level, workers were able to right the lorry and shift it back onto its haunches.

It was then towed away around 9pm, February 11.

However, structural engineers then had to assess the damage caused to the bridge by the crash and carry out repairs.

(A structural engineer repairs some of the damage. Picture: Highways England.)

(Traffic cameras capture the recovery effort. Picture: Highways England.)

The eastbound carriage was finally re-opened on February 12, around 4am.