TWO residents in New Inn are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours netted the windfall when NP4 0QS was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday, February 4.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners.

“What great news to start the day,” he said. “I’m so happy for our winners in Pontypool and I hope they enjoy their prize.”

MORE NEWS:

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £8.4 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is global movement of people who work together to combat the injustice of poverty.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.