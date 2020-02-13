WORK has begun on cleaning the rough sleeper encampment under the A4042 slip road in Newport.

Rubbish, waste and unwanted items are being removed from the site, following complaints from the public.

Frontline support workers have worked with the people sleeping on the site to inform them of the clean-up and to ensure their belongings are kept safe.

The people staying at the site will be able to remain there following completion of the tidy-up.

One lane on the A4042 is closed as the clean-up takes place and has caused long tailbacks.

A number of people were still sleeping as the council set up to begin cleaning the area, at around 9.45am.

A Newport City Council spokeswoman said: “The council works proactively with partners to alleviate homelessness and rough sleeping and this includes frontline staff engaging directly with those on the streets.

“It has adopted the Gwent Homelessness Strategy that uses the skills and knowledge of key officers and is working towards Welsh Government recommendations to enable a joined up approach to tackling an extremely complex issue.

“The council’s housing needs team works hard to help families and individuals that find themselves in such difficult circumstances.

“People who are homeless and approach the council are helped to find immediate emergency accommodation and then assisted with longer-term solutions.

“Homelessness is on the rise across the country and Newport City Council works with partners to provide a range of services for people at risk of homelessness, those who are homeless and people sleeping rough.

“Newport City Council, Gwent Police and specialist charities, such as The Wallich, Eden Gate and Pobl, work closely together as they recognise that there are some very vulnerable people in our society who need support, practical help and focussed assistance in order to break the cycle of homelessness

“However, this work depends on the engagement of individuals, some of whom have multiple support needs, but that will not stop us continuing to reach out to offer help and advice.

“The council also has to balance the needs and safety of other residents and businesses in the city centre in relation to sites used by people who are sleeping rough.”