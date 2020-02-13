FANCY doing exercise, yoga and boxing while trying to keep yourself balanced on a board precariously floating on water?

It might sound like the realisation of a nightmare to some, but this water-based workout is actually "really good fun," according to Kelly McCarthy who regularly attends.

The new AquaPhysical FloatFit classes from Newport Live are held at Newport Centre and the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre at Spytty - and their the first of its kind in Wales.

We went along to see what all the fuss is about.

Ms McCarthy, from Newport, encouraged anyone to "come and have a go, it's really good fun".

The classes provide a full body workout on a body-length floating platform called an AquaBase, which is said to be the world’s first floating exercise mat.

There will be a total of 18 FloatFit classes held each week across the two venues, covering children aged eight-14 years, and adults and children aged 14 and above.

FloatFit Grow is the class for children aged eight-14, and there will be two classes on offer for those above 14 – Floatfit Hitt and FloatFit Balance.

FloatFit Hitt is a more intense workout, a bit like boxing, whereas FloatFit Balance is like yoga.

The classes are included as part of the Newport Live fitness membership, with prices starting from £20.40 per month.

For more information, visit newportlive.co.uk