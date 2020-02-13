A TEENAGER was stabbed yesterday in the Ringland area of Newport.

The 17-year-old boy, who is from the area, received two stab wounds to the torso, Gwent Police said.

The incident happened in Dunstable Road.

He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are conducting enquiries to find the offender.

It is believed the victim and the offender are known to each other.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime log number 2000053912