TWO drug dealers who masterminded a “sophisticated and large-scale conspiracy” to supply cannabis have been locked up.

Paul Jones made £55,000 in five months through trafficking in a racket he was involved in with his partner in crime Mark White.

The pair were each jailed for three years at Newport Crown Court while a third defendant, John Williams, was handed a suspended jail term.

Jones, aged 38, of Tegfan, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, and White, aged 34, of Shingrig Road, Nelson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Paul Jones

Williams, aged 38, of First Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, admitted the same charges.

Outside the court, Police Constable Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “This was a sophisticated and large-scale conspiracy which took place in Caerphilly between January and May 2019.

Mark White

“Officers seized a quantity of cannabis plants and cropped cannabis buds following drugs warrants at a number of addresses.

“Text messages from Jones and White’s phones indicated they were playing a lead role in the conspiracy.

Police seized cannabis plants from Jones' home

“Messages from Jones’ phone indicated he had sold a value of £55,000 worth of drugs in a five-month period.

“We welcome this sentencing and will continue to take action against those who supply illegal drugs in our communities. Please keep telling us your concerns about drug dealing.

Drugs were recovered by officers

“Anyone with any information can call us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Jones and White will have to pay a £170 surcharge upon their release from prison.

Williams was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £140 surcharge.

The trio are set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on May 11.