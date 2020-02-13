A CORONER has recorded a conclusion of suicide at an inquest into the death of Nantyglo man Emlyn Wright.

The emergency services found retired lorry driver Mr Wright, 74, dead in a pond near his hometown on June 23, 2019, following a search.

His partner of 28 years had reported him missing from their home the previous evening.

Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, heard how after Mr Wright's death, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reviewed his treatment for mental health issues, but decided not to investigate further.

Ms Saunders agreed this had been the correct decision.

The coroner recorded the cause of Mr Wright's death as asphyxia, caused by drowning. Contributory factors were listed as prostate cancer (operated) and depression.