A NEWPORT mother was left out of pocket after falling foul of car parking charges at a local park.

Avisa Pollard, who was visiting Tredegar Park in the city with her two young children, said that there were no visible indicators of having to pay when she decided to use the car park.

"I missed the minute sign eight-feet high on a post," she said.

"There was also one pay machine, which was hidden from view by a parked car."

Upon returning to her vehicle, she discovered she had fallen foul of a council parking fine.

"When saw the ticket it was issued at 2.27pm," she said.

"I parked my car at 2.20, so the warden clearly saw me with the two kids and seized his opportunity when he saw me running with little one to watch the emergency helicopter take off from the playing fields."

Pay and display machines and signage were installed at Tredegar Park last summer, after proposals were approved by Newport City Council in February.

At Tredegar Park, the charge would be £1 for up to two hours, £3 for up to five hours, and £5 for more than five hours.

Mrs Pollard, who has been visiting the park for more than 30 years, said that she was unaware the council were now charging people to park their cars at the site.

"My three-year-old was more excited by the sight of watching a helicopter land in the nearby playing fields," she said.

"I was rushing to get his five-month-old sister and him out of the car to witness the helicopter taking off. "This for a three-year-old was a big deal.

"Shame on you Newport council. What a great way of encouraging the younger generation to use outdoor facilities and get active."

Newport City Council were contacted for comment.