A NEWPORT resident is urging others to “be safe” after items were stolen from his home during the night of Storm Ciara.

Chad James, 29, who lives on Gaer Park Drive, said his partner "doesn't feel safe".

“It’s caused her a lot of emotional stress.

“They left the valuables, such as the PlayStation, as they were too difficult to carry.

“They took my partners purse and work phone, and her card was used two hours later at Stow Hill Garage."

(Chad James who was burgled during storm Ciara. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mr James’ neighbour had knocked on their door in the morning to let them know that the backdoor was wide open.

“The neighbours in the area have been fantastic,” he added. “They’ve showed us their CCTV and we’re all in the same Facebook group and helping.

(Gaer Park Drive)

“It’s not a nice feeling knowing someone has been going through our stuff. It’s such a nice neighbourhood but there seems to be a spree at the moment”.

Residents in the Gaer have reported several break-ins over the past week and have been urged to keep their properties locked.

MORE NEWS:

Gwent Police have confirmed that at 8.25am on 9th February, it was reported that a property on Gaer Park Drive, Newport had been entered overnight, 8-9th February.

A rucksack containing a purse and phone was reportedly stolen.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 2000049209, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.