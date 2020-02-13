A MENTAL-HEALTH support group for women is looking for funding after losing its qualified support worker.

Safe Places offers women struggling with mental health issues a safe place to learn new skills and support each other.

The group formed in Penygarn around four years ago, with help from Communities First, and was then supplied with a support worker by Mind.

But now the group is searching for funding to be able to bring a qualified support worker to regular sessions.

One of the group’s organisers, Sharon Gullis, said: “We find it so useful to come here and learn new crafts and support each other.

“It’s a safe place as everyone is going through similar things.

“At the moment we are quite a small group and we can’t afford anyone with mental health training to come in, but we are looking to get funding for this.

“After Communities First went, we came under Mind, who funded a support worker for us.

“The support worker was then taken off us, but we were all reluctant to stop as we really enjoyed it.

“We had some help from Bron Afon and got some funding from Comic Relief so we were able to afford to keep the group running and also keep an artist who comes in and teaches us different types of art and crafts.”

The group is now aiming to be self-sufficient by visiting craft fairs and selling some of the items they make.

They are also in the process of applying for funding to get a qualified mental health support worker to regularly visit the group.

To help raise the funds to keep the lights on, the group hosts quarterly tea parties for the community at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre Woodlands Field Log Cabin on Folly View, Penygarn.

The latest tea party was held on Thursday, February 13.

As well as tea, coffee and cake, there was a Valentines themed craft demonstrations and a chance to buy some of the creations the craft group have already made.

If you would like to join the group, or find out more, visit ‘Safe Place – Support group for women’ on Facebook.