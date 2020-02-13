AS STORM Dennis is set to hit Gwent this weekend, the Met Office has upgraded its weather warning to amber.

Just a week after Storm Ciara brought down trees and left thousands of homes without power, Storm Dennis will bring heavy rain, flooding and disruption to public services this weekend.

An amber warning for rain is in place from Saturday at 3pm through to 3pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has warned people to expect flooding and damage to buildings, delays and cancellations to train and bus services, and power cuts.

Drivers have also been warned about spray and flooding on the roads, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

A yellow warning for wind is also in place, with strong gusts of wind forecast to top 50mph.

The yellow warning is in place from 10am on Saturday to 11.59pm on Sunday.

(A fallen tree on the A466 at Bigsweir Bridge brought down by Storm Ciara. Picture: Kath Loder)

Ahead of Storm Dennis' arrival, Transport for Wales and National Rail have announced there will be speed restrictions in place, and a reduced service will be running in some areas.

Martyn Brennan, operations director for Transport for Wales Rail and Chris Pearce, Network Rail’s head of operations delivery for Wales and Borders said: “This Saturday will see Storm Dennis, bringing winds of up to 60mph, extremely heavy rain and a potential flooding risk around our network.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our first priority and as a result there will be speed restrictions in place across our network, on Saturday, and some areas will see a reduced service running.

“We expect to see extremely heavy rainfall on areas already affected by Storm Ciara last week and are preparing extensively for this.

“We will be working closely together to keep our customers moving however there are likely to be some short notice amendments on both Saturday and Sunday and we encourage all customers to check journey planning websites prior to travel.”

The Met Office released the following advice for driving in storms, rain and strong wind: