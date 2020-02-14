A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

HARRY ANTHONY MORGAN, aged 27, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted that he failed to comply with the requirements of a notification requirement order.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

MANUEL MUNTEAN, aged 21, of Corporation Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing clothes worth £39.98 from H&M in the city and £149.96 from Zara in Cardiff.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

SIMON JOHN REYNOLDS, aged 31, of Oakdale Path, St Dials, Cwmbran, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Boots and Douglas Willis Butchers and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for stealing two Christmas trees worth £100 from Asda and another theft.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £57.96 and £85 costs.

TERRY KENTON, aged 50, of Humber Road, Bettws, Newport, was fined £40 after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order.

He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.

BAKTHYAR JALA MOHAMMADI, aged 33, of Orb Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

A 12-month community order was also made during which the defendant must carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £310 costs and a £90 surcharge.

LESTER GIBSON, aged 41, of Itchen Road, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 14 days after he was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

NATHAN JAMES GOUGH, aged 33, of Western Avenue, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for 14 days after he was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

MARGARET WINIFRED LLOYD, aged 83, of Ambrose Way, New Inn, Pontypool, was found guilty of causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road whilst in charge of a car.

She was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

ALDWYN THOMPSON, aged 71, of Ambrose Way, New Inn, Pontypool, was found guilty of causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road whilst in charge of a car.

He was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

ANDREW PHILLIP SULLIVAN, aged 40, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, was banned from the roads for six months for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

His guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

Sullivan was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

MARK ANTHONEY LEHAJ, aged 40, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood, was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

The defendant’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

BRANDON LEE GERALD GIFFORD, 21, of no fixed abode, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order in Blackwood.