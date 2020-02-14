A MAN nearly three times the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for two years.

Loyd Halliday, 30, of Williams Place, Upper Boat, Pontypridd, admitted to the charge before Newport Magistrate’s Court last week.

He was found to be nearly three times the drink-drive limit at Friars Walk car park in Newport.

He was also fined £334 and order to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge.

The drink-drive limit in Wales:

Micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath: 35

Milligrammes per 100 millilitres of blood: 80

Milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine: 107

It is impossible to say exactly home many drinks will see a driver over the limit – it’s different for each person.

The way alcohol affects you depends on:

• Your weight, age, sex and metabolism (the rate your body uses energy)

• The type and amount of alcohol you’re drinking

• What you’ve eaten recently

• Your stress levels at the time