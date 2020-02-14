IN 2004 Mary Frankland said she was “filled with guilt” after seeing documentaries showing the “horrors of animal farming” before beasts were taken to be slaughtered for meat.

She admits she was a big meat-eater herself, and regularly wore leather clothing and bought accessories which included animal products.

“I realised as a consumer I was a huge part of the problem,” she said. “I wasn’t looking to change my lifestyle, I just happened to watch the documentaries and it created a really uncomfortable upset inside me.”

At the time Ms Frankland was working in Bristol and was well into a busy career in recruitment.

She recalls feeling “burnt out” and “ready for a career change”, and knew she was interested in a career in charity work.

The documentaries stirred her passion in animal welfare, and she immediately stopped eating meat and buying animal products, spending many days sifting through the web at the library to find out more about how animals were used for meat.

“I didn’t have a computer at the time, so I was always in the library trying to learn more.

“I regularly used PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), Viva! and Animal Aid material to learn more, and I went to sanctuaries like Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk, which I found to be one of the most impressive sanctuaries in the country.

“It was terribly upsetting at times to learn about the suffering caused but I also found it inspiring and motivational.

“I could either turn away and pretend I hadn’t seen what I had seen, or I could take individual responsibility and try and do my bit.”

Ms Frankland has done much more than just a “bit” over the last 15 years.

She “gave up everything” to move to the Forest of Dean in 2004, setting up her own business to fund her new-found dream of creating an animal sanctuary similar to those that had inspired her.

“I had a sense of direction because I knew I wanted to go into animal charity work, but I had been warned that it would be very difficult to get it off the ground without serious funding.

“I decided I needed to use my background in recruitment to fund the sanctuary, and I set up my own consultancy business in Coleford.”

Fifteen years on and Dean Healthcare is now “all but running itself” with the input of four directors, but Ms Frankland admits it has been a “gruelling time”.

“I gave up a pretty comfortable life in Bristol, quit my job and moved to a one-bedroom house in the Forest of Dean,” she said.

“For years it felt like I was working 24 hours a day for seven days a week.

“It took its toll on my emotions but I had to keep reminding myself that it was nothing compared to what animals were suffering and continue to suffer.”

In 2012 Ms Frankland’s sacrifices began to pay off when she and her partner moved to Monmouthshire and set up Dean Farm from their home with a 10-acre plot.

In 2016 the sanctuary moved to its new site in Shirenewton with 46 rescued animals.

The land now amounts to 72 acres and consists of 210 animals, including miniature Shetland ponies, pigs, donkeys, sheep, cows, goats and ex-battery hens - all saved from a deadly fate and given a caring home for life.

She still runs the sanctuary alongside her partner, as well as a handful of dedicated staff and a host of volunteers.

Such is the success of the sanctuary that she is hoping it will soon be able to stand on its own feet without support from Dean Healthcare.

Planning permission has also been agreed for a café and shop, and Ms Frankland has recently started visitor days, but she is conscious of not “forcing veganism on people”.

“We hope we can provide an enjoyable experience and plenty of interesting information, but we are certainly not vegan activists and we don’t want to preach to people,” she said.

“We just want to provide a space where people can interact with the animals and go away feeling closer to them than they may have done before they arrived.

“We’re regularly getting visitors from around Monmouthshire, including schools and meat-eaters.

“That’s great because we want everyone to feel welcome to come here. We aren’t going to judge anyone.”

She might not be aiming to push an agenda on her visitors, but it is clear her sanctuary is having an influence.

“I’ve seen people in tears here when they come into contact with the animals on a more intimate level after learning about what their fate would have been if we hadn’t brought them here,” she added.

“It’s very rewarding and it’s at those times I am reminded that we are much more than just an ethical farm.”

More visitor days are in the pipeline, with plans for events from April through to September as well as guided visits and a special Mothers’ Day event.

“We are not quite in the position to take lots of people for visits, but we are hoping to be and we are grateful for the interest we are receiving.

“It just shows how much awareness of animal welfare is increasing in Monmouthshire and around the world.”

To stay updated with events at Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary, visit the website at https://deanfarmtrust.org.uk/