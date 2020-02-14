AN AWARD-WINNING chef in Newport has created a special Valentine's Day dessert, taking inspiration from one of the UK's most famous, but mysterious, artists.

Pasquale Cinotti, the chef at Gem42 in Bridge Street, said the panna cotta-based dessert would be a one-day exclusive on his restaurant's special six-course Valentine's Day taster menu.

Taking inspiration from the modern art world, the dessert ­– titled 'Receiving in Giving' – is based on the iconic Balloon Girl mural by street artist Banksy.

Using panna cotta, elderflower, limoncello, and a Prosecco and summer fruit sorbet, Mr Cinotti and his pastry chef have created a dessert that is as delicious as it is visually impressive.

"We've prepared an amazing dessert," the chef said. "We really follow that type of art, and we aimed to reproduce the concept.

"The balloon itself is shaped like a heart, and the girl is catching the balloon. Many people see it as the girl letting it go, but we can also interpret it as her receiving it."

The Banksy-inspired treat isn't the first time Mr Cinotti has created a spectacular Valentine's Day dessert.

In 2011, the Argus reported on how the chef had sculpted a beautiful romantic scene – covered in hearts, cherubs, and flowers – out of a 100-kilogram block of white chocolate.