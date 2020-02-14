Caerphilly’s planning committee is expected to reject an application for up to 131 homes near Hengoed, despite the need to deliver 3,800 homes in the next two years.

Last month, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee deferred an application for up to 131 homes near Penpedairheol so that planning officers could draft up reasons for refusal that reflected councillors’ concerns.

This is despite an officer’s recommendation that the application be approved.

An officer report has highlighted major concerns over land supply for homes following a Joint Housing Land Availability Study (JHLAS), which revealed Caerphilly was falling short on housing.

The report says: “If consideration is given to the shortfall in terms of the remaining two years of the local development plan, the JHLAS indicates that 4,835 dwellings out of 8,625 dwellings have been completed, indicating that there is a requirement for 3,800 units to be delivered in the remaining two years of the plan period.”

“The magnitude of the shortfall is substantial, and this development of 131 dwellings would go some way towards meeting this.”

Despite the planning officer still recommending the application be granted, two planning reasons for refusal have been set out.

The report says: “It would be an inappropriate development in the countryside, outside the settlement boundary where development would not normally be allowed and would not promote the full and effective use of urban land in order to concentrate development within settlements.”

The application could also be rejected on the grounds of unjustified development in the countryside outside the settlement boundary, which would detract from the open character of a parcel of land.

The 131 homes would be made up of 61 three-bedroom detached homes, 43 four-bedroom detached homes, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached homes and one four-bedroom bungalow.

The 26 three-bedroom semi-detached homes would all be affordable housing.

The application will be considered by the planning committee on Wednesday (February 19).