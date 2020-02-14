A COUNTY fan who turned 100 yesterday has been given hospitality tickets to watch Mike Flynn’s men take on Bradford City next weekend.

Cyril Taylor, from Cwmbran, has supported County since he was 11 and said he was thrilled to receive the tickets and a signed football.

Former County players Norman Parcelle and John Relish dropped in on Mr Taylor to surprise him with the tickets.

Naturally, he was delighted.

“That has made my day,” he beamed.

Former player and manager John Relish asked Mr Taylor where he used to sit, to which the 100-year-old replied: “Oh we used to sit on the top of the lavatories to watch”.

He went to his first match at Somerton Park in 1932 with a friend and now, 88 years later, he will be given the VIP treatment at Rodney Parade.

Mr Taylor continues to live independently and walks up to the nearby Melin extra care scheme Ty George Lansbury once a week for a game of Bingo and walks over to Pontnewydd to his daughter’s house every Sunday for lunch.

When asked for his secret to longevity he said: “I’ve always walked a lot and I’m not a prude, but I’ve never smoked or drank a lot.”

“But”, he added, “It’s probably because I’m a County supporter.”

One of six children, Mr Taylor, was born just after WWI ended and went to school in Pontymoile.

He married in 1944 and has one daughter.

The tickets were organised by Melin Homes – where Mr Taylor is a resident – and County in the Community.

Melin’s Chief Executive Paula Kennedy said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Mr Taylor. He is an inspirational man. I’m so pleased that our fantastic relationship with County in the Community has once again brought benefits to people in our community.”