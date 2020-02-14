A DOG has gone missing after thieves stole several heavy-duty plant tools.

The residents are "extremely concerned" because their German Shepherd, Sasha, is also missing.

On Wednesday, February 12, a property on Ynys Hywel Lane, Wattsville, was targeted between 7.45am and 7.30pm, Gwent Police said.

The plant equipment stolen includes:

Red and white TAKEUCHI digger TB230 and Green and orange POSCH log splitter on a 6x16ft Ivor WILLIAMS trailer (reg: CV15 WVN)

Yellow 1 tonne MECALAC dumper (likely to have been driven away)

Orange and black FORST chipper

Orange and white STIHL strimmer

Orange HUSQVARNA chainsaw

White and orange STIHL pole saw

It is not known whether Sasha, the dog, was stolen or whether she ran away during the incident.

If you have information that you think could assist enquiries, please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 410 12/02/20, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or message them directly on the Facebook or Twitter pages.