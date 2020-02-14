SELF-STORAGE specialist Storage Giant is planning to double its personnel in light of a series of new site launches due to unfold throughout 2020.

The business, which started life as a single-unit concern in Newport, is now a multi-million turnover business, with nine operational facilities and a further seven sites in its active pipeline.

More new sites are to follow in spring 2021.

Managing director Simon Williams is looking at the viability of introducing an equity share scheme for senior staff members, to attract talent and boost retention.

Mr Williams said: “2020 will be perhaps the most important year in Storage Giant’s evolution, with a major expansion programme unfolding for the firm across Wales, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, and the Midlands, where we already have a solid presence.

“The final fit-out for our Bristol mixed use scheme in Brislington is underway, with the official launch of that site imminent.

“The company has thrived in recent years, and we are aiming to significantly grow our turnover in the next twelve months.

“Doubling our personnel will be a natural progression for Storage Giant, to help us manage our new sites, and to drive occupancy, company-wide.

“It is important to me that, as the firm grows, we continue to show our personnel that they are valued, and I feel that adjusting our business structure, to allow our senior colleagues a further stake in the company’s future, via an equity scheme, is the way forward. So, I am looking into this option carefully.”

Storage Giant is also progressing a number of expansions to its existing sites, in Telford and Cannock. The Mayor of Swansea cut the ribbon on its Phase Three expansion at the Swansea Enterprise Park site in January, which added an extra 10,500 sq ft.

“We are actively looking for further premises in a number of cities, including Swansea and Cardiff, to help us meet increasing demand,” said Mr Williams. “We are proud that Storage Giant continues to be a success.

“Businesses across the UK are working hard and are thriving, and is important that we maintain a positive outlook amid the changes ahead for Britain.”

Storage Giant has five locations in South Wales: Swansea, Cardiff, Newport, Llanelli and Cwmbran.