A "TRAPPED" person had to be "extricated" from their home after concerns were raised for their welfare.

Four fire engines, three ambulances and an an air ambulance all descended on a house on Windsor Avenue, Newbridge, on February 11.

An air ambulance from Dafen, near Llanelli, was scrambled and flew to the area, landing in a nearby park at around 11.19am.

On board was a Consultant and Critical Care Practitioner, who treated the patient at the scene.

Fire crew were able to “safely” extricate the person from their home, appearing to enter through the second-floor window, with the process taking several hours.

The patient was then taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by road ambulance, with the practitioner escorting.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said they could not comment on the condition of the person because of “patient confidentiality”.

Samuel Slatter, a resident, said the person “was trapped on the second floor”.

“I heard they took them out the window and took off the panels, but I was taking a photograph of the air ambulance, so I didn’t see them actually remove the person.

“The whole thing took about two hours.”

Mr Slatter was working in his home office when the air ambulance roared over.

He has a skylight and was able to see the ambulance fly past.

“It was pretty mad.

“We have had three of four over the last years because there are always accident on a bend of road by me.”

(The air ambulance taking off. Picture: Sam Slatter.)

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “At approximately 11:02am on the 11th of February, 2020, we received concerns for a person’s welfare on Windsor Avenue, Newbridge.

“Crews from Ebbw Vale and Abercarn station attended the scene and safely extricated the person.

“The incident concluded at approximately 13:39pm.”

(Emergency services attend the scene. Picture: Sam Slatter.)

A spokesman for the air ambulance service said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newbridge area on Tuesday, 11 February.

“The Charity’s Dafen-based aircraft was tasked and arrived at scene at 11:19.

“Our on-board Consultant and Critical Care Practitioner treated a patient before escorting them to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in a road ambulance.

“Our involvement concluded at 15:05.”