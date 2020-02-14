A "TRAPPED" person had to be "extricated" from their home after concerns were raised for their welfare.
Four fire engines, three ambulances and an an air ambulance all descended on a house on Windsor Avenue, Newbridge, on February 11.
An air ambulance from Dafen, near Llanelli, was scrambled and flew to the area, landing in a nearby park at around 11.19am.
On board was a Consultant and Critical Care Practitioner, who treated the patient at the scene.
Fire crew were able to “safely” extricate the person from their home, appearing to enter through the second-floor window, with the process taking several hours.
The patient was then taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by road ambulance, with the practitioner escorting.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said they could not comment on the condition of the person because of “patient confidentiality”.
Samuel Slatter, a resident, said the person “was trapped on the second floor”.
“I heard they took them out the window and took off the panels, but I was taking a photograph of the air ambulance, so I didn’t see them actually remove the person.
“The whole thing took about two hours.”
Mr Slatter was working in his home office when the air ambulance roared over.
He has a skylight and was able to see the ambulance fly past.
“It was pretty mad.
“We have had three of four over the last years because there are always accident on a bend of road by me.”
(The air ambulance taking off. Picture: Sam Slatter.)
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “At approximately 11:02am on the 11th of February, 2020, we received concerns for a person’s welfare on Windsor Avenue, Newbridge.
“Crews from Ebbw Vale and Abercarn station attended the scene and safely extricated the person.
“The incident concluded at approximately 13:39pm.”
(Emergency services attend the scene. Picture: Sam Slatter.)
A spokesman for the air ambulance service said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newbridge area on Tuesday, 11 February.
“The Charity’s Dafen-based aircraft was tasked and arrived at scene at 11:19.
“Our on-board Consultant and Critical Care Practitioner treated a patient before escorting them to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in a road ambulance.
“Our involvement concluded at 15:05.”
