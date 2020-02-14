THIS Valentine’s Day we have joined forces with Friars Walk in Newport to find Gwent’s cutest couple.

And there is a lovely romantic prize on offer.

All you will have to do is send us in a picture of you and your partner with a short explanation of why you think you are that cute couple.

A panel of judges will then pick one lucky winner who will be treated to a romantic meal for two at Bistrot Pierre in Friars Walk and who will also receive two tickets to see a film of their choice at the nearby Cineworld cinema.

Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi said: We just wanted to celebrate Valentine’s Day by finding Gwent’s Cutest Couple. If you think that could be you and your partner then just get involved.

“There is a lovely prize on offer thanks to our partners at Friars Walk and who would not want the chance to enjoy a romantic meal for two at Bistrot Pierre in Newport, a fantastic restaurant with a great reputation.

“There is also the chance then to see a romantic film at nearby Cineworld.”

To enter all you hae to do is e mail your photograph, contact details and statement to james.alloway@localiq.co.uk before March 13.

Rules

Entrants must include:

Names of both partners;

Address, a contact telephone number, or email address;

A statement, no longer than 150 words, of why you think you and your partner should win.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18, living in Gwent.

Normal Argus competition rules apply.