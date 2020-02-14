AN ARMED robber made off with money and cigarettes after threatening staff at a Pontypool shop with a knife.

Gwent Police is currently investigating the armed robbery that took place at Wainfelin Stores on St Johns Close, Pontypool, yesterday.

At around 1.30pm, a man entered the store carrying a knife, demanded money and cigarettes, and left the area in a blue Ford Fiesta.

No one at the store was harmed, although staff were left shaken.

Officers are currently carrying out extensive inquiries to locate the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 185 13/02/20.