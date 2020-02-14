CAKE maker Jay Humphris is no stranger to gold medals - and she is hoping to earn another this weekend by wowing judges at the IKA/Culinary Olympics.

The 36-year-old mum of two, from Ebbw Vale, is making her debut as a member of the Senior Culinary Team Wales at the even in Stuttgart, Germany, starting today.

Her handiwork is under wraps at the moment - but she hopes it will prove a winner.

“I started to burst into life as I added all the different elements,” she said. “Hopefully I have created a different look to everyone else.

“I am very happy with it and excited to be competing with the Wales team at the Culinary Olympics. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against amazing talent from all around the world and it’s going to be an awesome experience”.

Ms Humphris has struck gold in competition before, having won a gold medal at the National Sugarcraft Championships.

Jay Humphris with one her medal winning cake creations

The cake has been transported to Stuttgart in the team’s van and packed using balloons to ensure that it was not damaged on route.

The team is not allowed to reveal images of the centrepiece until after it has been displayed at the Culinary Olympics on Sunday.

Environment, energy and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths at a reception for the senior and junior team from Culinary Team Wales prior to this weekend's IKA/Culinary Olympics

She and her Wales teammates are among around 2,000 chefs and pastry chefs from more than 60 nations in Stuttgart.

The Wales team is led by Nick Davies, culinary craft trainer with Cambrian Training, who combines the roles of team manager and member.

Sergio Cinotti, co-owner of the award-winning Gemelli and Gem42 restaurants in Newport is captaining the Wales team for the first time.