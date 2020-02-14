A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Ringland, Newport.

On Wednesday evening, February 12, a 17-year-old boy "received two stab wounds to the torso," Gwent Police said.

The incident happened in Dunstable Road, police said at the time.

He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released on police bail.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 2000053912.