THE UK government has ruled out proposals to bring in congestion charge zones on both sides of the Severn Crossings.

The idea had been put forward by the West of England Combined Authority (WECA), who said the charge could fund improvements to the road network.

But the government has moved quickly to shut down any enthusiasm for the proposals.

“The UK government has no plans to reintroduce tolls or charges on the Severn Crossings," a spokesman said. “We removed the tolls to boost business, enhance inward investment, increase tourism and create jobs on both sides of the Severn.

"Since their abolition, motorists are collectively saving hundreds of thousands of pounds per day and travel between Wales and south west England has been made easier.”

WECA – which comprises Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, and South Gloucestershire councils – said increased traffic on the bridges had had a major impact on the road network.

It is considering new bus routes, park and rides, and junction improvements in the West of England to relieve these pressures.

No timeline is given in the proposals, which form WECA's transport blueprint up to 2036.