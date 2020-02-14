FUNDING has been awarded to a Cwmbran project involving young people in the area to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

Cwmbran Centre for Young People has received money recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, to employ, up to four youth workers per evening, allowing the centre to open its doors to young people five nights a week.

There is the opportunity to take part in a wide range of social activities and help and support with education and training is available.

Jeff Cuthbert with members of the Cwmbran Centre for Young People

Up to 100 people have been attending the centre each evening since the new opening hours were introduced last month.

“The Cwmbran Centre for Young People is ideally placed to offer young people a safe and secure place to go in the town centre where they can spend time with their friends and access a whole range of support that will help them with their education or employment," said Mr Cuthbert.

“It offers them a positive alternative to becoming involved with crime and antisocial behaviour, while also ensuring that some of the most vulnerable people in our community are looked after”.

Anna Grey, who uses the Centre, said: “I didn’t like standing out on the streets as I didn’t feel safe. This is a safe environment and I like making friends and trying new activities”.

Joanne Phillis, centre manager, said: “The funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has been amazing for us. It has enabled us to get the centre back open in the evenings and although it is still early days, we are getting up to 100 young people through the doors every day.

“We give them the opportunity to socialise, take part in activities, and make new friends in a safe, healthy environment where they can get support for anything they may need”.

For details on funding available from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office visit www.gwent.pcc.police.uk