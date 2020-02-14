A TRIAL dispersal order imposed in a Valleys town to try to combat antisocial behaviour was a success..

The order was imposed by Gwent Police from 4pm on Friday February 7 to 2.30am on Saturday February 8 in Blackwood town centre and nearby Cefn Fforest.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said that during the dispersal order period, there were no calls to the police in relation to antisocial behaviour which was a significant reduction.

During the evening, only one dispersal notice was issued during police patrols of the area, and officers actively engaged with the public while out on patrols.

On the announcement of the dispersal order last week, Inspector Aled George said: “The people of Blackwood and Cefn Fforest have confirmed in the latest ‘Your Voice’ survey of community issues that anti-social behaviour remains their number one policing priority.

"Since the start of January there have been a number of antisocial behaviour and disorder incidents in these areas and my officers have been working closely with partners from the Caerphilly Community Safety Team, elected representatives and others including local schools to tackle these issues.”

The dispersal order was in operation in Blackwood town centre up to the McDonald’s roundabout, Cliff Road, Hall Street, Bridge Street, Gordon Road, Coronation Road, Pentwyn Avenue and Sunnybank Road.

It was also in place for Tynyffald Road, Bryn Road, part of Bloomfield Road and Ty-Isha Terrace in Cefn Fforest.

Inspector George said, after reviewing the statistics from the evening: “It was pleasing to see the positive impact the dispersal orders had in these particular areas.

“I would like to thank the local community for engaging with us and for their co-operation throughout.

“That said, additional patrols will continue to take place, and any further reports of anti-social behaviour will be responded to with the same no tolerance approach.”