A LANE is closed in both directions on the M48 Severn Bridge due to strong winds.

With Storm Dennis on Wales' doorstep, the lane closures have been put in place to ensure drivers' safety - in case vehicles get blown in to adjacent lanes.

A speed limit of 40mph is also in place.

READ MORE:

The measures are in place between Junction 1 A403 (Aust) and Junction 2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow).

With Storm Dennis expected to hit tomorrow, a filtering system will be in operation from 6am on the M48 Severn Bridge. Drivers are being warned the bridge is likely to be closed during the day due to the storm.

In response to #StormDennis filtering will commence on the #M48 Bridge from 6am on Saturday 15 February. As wind speeds increase it is likely that the bridge will be closed later in the day. We will be monitoring the forecasts and windspeeds closely to keep you safe. — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) February 14, 2020

The bridge has only recently fully reopened, after repairs were completed following a lorry overturning in Storm Ciara.

It was closed on Monday and Tuesday as crews were unable to remove the lorry until the winds had died down.